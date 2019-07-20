DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Critical Survey

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for DarioHealth and Apollo Endosurgery, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DarioHealth 0 0 1 0 3.00 Apollo Endosurgery 0 2 0 0 2.00

DarioHealth presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 275.00%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.67%. Given DarioHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Volatility and Risk

DarioHealth has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DarioHealth and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DarioHealth -257.11% -296.31% -169.04% Apollo Endosurgery -69.37% -97.89% -41.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DarioHealth and Apollo Endosurgery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DarioHealth $7.39 million 2.06 -$17.80 million N/A N/A Apollo Endosurgery $60.85 million 1.08 -$45.79 million ($1.92) -1.56

DarioHealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apollo Endosurgery.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.7% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Apollo Endosurgery beats DarioHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. It offers Dario Engage software platform, where the company digitally engages with Dario users and assists them in monitoring their chronic illnesses, as well as provides them with coaching, support, digital communications, and real time alerts, trends, and pattern analysis. DarioHealth Corp. markets its products directly to consumer cash sales, as well as retail pharmacy and distributors; and through e-stores. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. DarioHealth Corp. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

