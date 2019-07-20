DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DZSI opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DASAN Zhone Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.96 million, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84.

DASAN Zhone Solutions (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. DASAN Zhone Solutions had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DASAN Zhone Solutions will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mikhail Golomb purchased 10,256 shares of DASAN Zhone Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions in the second quarter worth $617,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in DASAN Zhone Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DASAN Zhone Solutions

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

