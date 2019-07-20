Deutsche Bank Begins Coverage on Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO)

Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America set a $68.00 price objective on Inphi and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of GO opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $38.45.

In other Grocery Outlet news, CFO Charles Bracher bought 2,610 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson bought 20,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $440,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,660.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

