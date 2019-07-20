Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DTE. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on Bilfinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.62 ($19.33).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €14.68 ($17.07) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.08). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €15.30.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

