Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Discovery Communications is the world’s number one nonfiction media company reaching more than 1.5 billion cumulative subscribers in 170 countries. It empowers people to explore their world and satisfy their curiosity through 100-plus worldwide networks, led by Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Planet Green, Investigation Discovery and HD Theater, as well as leading consumer and educational products and services, and a diversified portfolio of digital media services including HowStuffWorks.com. “

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

DISCK stock opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Inc Series C will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C by 149.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.