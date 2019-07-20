Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on EA. UBS Group set a $70.00 price objective on Lumentum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $92.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Apergy in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.03 price objective for the company.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $477,308.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,223,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $861,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,544 shares of company stock worth $10,006,838. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 70.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

EA stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.50. 3,674,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,009. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.64. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $149.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.