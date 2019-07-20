Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Encore Capital Group is a leading provider of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of assets. Through its subsidiaries, the company purchases portfolios of consumer receivables from major banks, credit unions, and utility providers, and partners with individuals as they repay their obligations and work toward financial recovery. Through its Propel Financial Services subsidiary, the company assists property owners who are delinquent on their property taxes by structuring affordable monthly payment plans. Encore’s success and future growth are driven by its sophisticated and widespread use of analytics, its broad investments in data and behavioral science, the significant cost advantages provided by its highly-efficient operating model and proven investment strategy, and the company’s demonstrated commitment to conducting business ethically and in ways that support its consumers’ financial recovery. “

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ECPG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yirendai from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.20.

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $33.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.50. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $41.50.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.76 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,217,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,671,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,589,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,819,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,757,000 after acquiring an additional 107,992 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 321,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 59,946 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.