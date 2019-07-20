Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on BioTime and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Sunday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.81.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 16.79% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 million. Analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 319,282 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 663,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 53,560 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $443,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,186 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 377,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 290,261 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

