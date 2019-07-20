Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €14.00 by HSBC

Engie (EPA:ENGI) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective by stock analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

ENGI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €15.58 ($18.11).

Shares of ENGI opened at €13.75 ($15.99) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.36. Engie has a 12 month low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of €15.16 ($17.63).

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

