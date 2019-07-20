ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ENI (NYSE:E) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.68% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Eni’s operating profit from Refining & Marketing business plummeted 27% in 2018 from the comparable period in 2017. This was largely due to higher petroleum feedstock costs. Moreover, the company reported losses in both the refining and chemical businesses in the March quarter of 2019. Given that the global economic slowdown is likely to hurt demand for petrochemical products, the company’s chemicals and refining businesses are unlikely to improve in the near term. Also, many of the oil and gas fields where Eni is operating are matured. Hence, production growth is not possible in these areas. The firm’s balance sheet is considerably more levered than the industry it belongs to. Notably, over the past two years, the firm has been consistently paying lower dividend than the composite yield of the stocks belonging to the industry.”

E has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Santander raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of ENI stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.17. ENI has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $39.16.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. Analysts expect that ENI will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 111.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

