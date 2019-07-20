Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

EXPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,221.11 ($29.02).

Shares of LON:EXPN opened at GBX 2,408 ($31.46) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,398.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68. Experian has a 12-month low of GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,463 ($32.18).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.14. Experian’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

In other Experian news, insider Kerry Williams sold 190,631 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($31.36), for a total value of £4,575,144 ($5,978,235.99). Also, insider Don Robert sold 550,000 shares of Experian stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,423 ($31.66), for a total transaction of £13,326,500 ($17,413,432.64).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

