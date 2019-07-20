Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 464,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,986. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.09. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.40 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $19,996,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth $7,790,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,706,981 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $173,269,000 after buying an additional 197,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,822,000 after buying an additional 123,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 472,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,276,000 after buying an additional 97,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

