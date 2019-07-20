Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Receives $29.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

FII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Federated Investors stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. 727,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.11. Federated Investors has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). Federated Investors had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Federated Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federated Investors will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $70,187.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,302.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $32,042.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,282.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,549 shares of company stock worth $3,204,195. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Federated Investors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,349,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $156,788,000 after buying an additional 116,654 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Federated Investors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,067,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,438,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Federated Investors by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,456,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,830,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federated Investors by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,660,000 after buying an additional 128,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federated Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,234,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

