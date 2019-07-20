First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Buy”

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FFNW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Financial Northwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

Shares of FFNW stock opened at $14.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.23. First Financial Northwest has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.41.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 16.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Financial Northwest news, Director Kevin D. Padrick bought 6,489 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $97,659.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,076.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin D. Padrick bought 17,540 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $263,977.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,356.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 910,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.