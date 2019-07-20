First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $98.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. ValuEngine cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC opened at $97.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $79.42 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.26 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,934,000 after acquiring an additional 764,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,720,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,810,000 after acquiring an additional 509,672 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,393,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,777 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,154,000. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,184,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,024,000 after buying an additional 71,145 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.