Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:FOMX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOMX. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price target on Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOMX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 230,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,457. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $127.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.62.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.46% and a negative net margin of 2,115.11%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anna Kazanchyan sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $27,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,042.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,353 shares of company stock worth $41,153. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,752 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Delek Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a late clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations for dermatological therapy in the United States, France, Denmark, and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline that has completed third pivotal Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX103, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe papulopustular rosacea.

