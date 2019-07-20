FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.15 million.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $21.20.

In other news, Director L. Burwell Gunn purchased 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Deacon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $32,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,152 shares of company stock valued at $112,346 and have sold 10,328 shares valued at $174,297.

About FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH

FVCBankcorp, Inc provides various banking products and services in Fairfax, Virginia. It offers various personal and business banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

