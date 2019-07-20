Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Galaxy Resources (OTCMKTS:GALXF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GALXF opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96. Galaxy Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Galaxy Resources Company Profile

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate, and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. The company holds interests in the Sal de Vida project in Argentina; the Mt Cattlin spodumene project in Western Australia; and the James Bay spodumene project in Quebec, Canada.

