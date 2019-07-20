Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,010,449 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 496% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344,500 shares.The stock last traded at $9.46 and had previously closed at $7.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GCI shares. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Gannett alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $925.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.20.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $663.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gannett Co Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Gannett by 27.2% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 325,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 69,779 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gannett by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 164,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Gannett by 3.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Gannett by 26.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Gannett by 129.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 42,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. It offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 150 news brands and 150 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.