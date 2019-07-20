Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Receives $30.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.75.

NYSE GIL traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. The stock had a trading volume of 399,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,172. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $25.33 and a one year high of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

