Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Brian Sharples Sells 800 Shares

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Brian Sharples sold 800 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $58,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,739. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Sharples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Brian Sharples sold 800 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $56,224.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Brian Sharples sold 801 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $58,977.63.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY opened at $72.40 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.15, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.87.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Godaddy had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 36.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 65.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 11.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Lendingtree to $326.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

