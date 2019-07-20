Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €65.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BMW has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €76.79 ($89.29).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €66.57 ($77.41) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €64.41. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €61.14 ($71.09) and a 1-year high of €86.74 ($100.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.07 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

