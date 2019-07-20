Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LEVI. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.86.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 42.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 9.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

