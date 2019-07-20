Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Great Panther Silver Limited is engaged in the production of silver in Mexico. The Company has operations in Guanajuato Mine Complex and Guanajuato silver-gold mines. Great Panther Silver Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GPL opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPL. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 484.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 198,798 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 997,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 247,600 shares during the period.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

