GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

GWGH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. The stock had a trading volume of 13,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,898. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 23.36, a current ratio of 23.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.93. GWG has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GWG stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in GWG Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GWGH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of GWG as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GWG

GWG Holdings, Inc operates as a financial services company. It purchases life insurance policies at a discount to the face value from the secondary market and policy holders, and continue to pay the premiums to collect the policy benefits. The company also owns a portfolio of alternative assets; and develops epigenetic technology solutions for the life insurance industry.

