Hays’ (HAS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hays (LON:HAS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the stock.

HAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 174.09 ($2.27).

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 155.10. Hays has a 12-month low of GBX 134.60 ($1.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 213.40 ($2.79). The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

