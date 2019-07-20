HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. H.B. Fuller’s commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the world’s biggest challenges. H.B. Fuller adhesives products used in manufacturing common consumer and industrial goods, including food and beverage containers, disposable diapers, windows, doors, flooring, appliances, sportswear, footwear, multi-wall bags, water filtration products, insulation, textiles, automotives, solar energy systems and electronics. H.B. Fuller also provides customers with technical support and unique solutions designed to address their specific needs. H.B. Fuller has established a variety of product offerings for residential construction markets, such as tile-setting adhesives, grout, sealants and related products. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TIM Participacoes from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $47.96 on Wednesday. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.89.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $759.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HB Fuller will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HB Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

