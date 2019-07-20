Head to Head Review: Bellatrix Exploration (BXEFD) vs. Its Rivals

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS: BXEFD) is one of 179 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bellatrix Exploration to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bellatrix Exploration and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bellatrix Exploration Competitors 2099 8480 12163 397 2.47

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 59.11%. Given Bellatrix Exploration’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bellatrix Exploration has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -66.96% -20.92% -11.78% Bellatrix Exploration Competitors -7.45% 4.08% 6.84%

Volatility and Risk

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bellatrix Exploration’s rivals have a beta of 1.80, meaning that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million -$112.90 million -0.03 Bellatrix Exploration Competitors $11.08 billion $791.78 million 9.69

Bellatrix Exploration’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bellatrix Exploration. Bellatrix Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Bellatrix Exploration rivals beat Bellatrix Exploration on 13 of the 13 factors compared.

Bellatrix Exploration Company Profile

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in west central Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

