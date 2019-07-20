Head-To-Head Review: Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) & Saul Centers (NASDAQ:BFS)

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) and Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Manhattan Bridge Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Saul Centers pays out 68.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Manhattan Bridge Capital has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Saul Centers has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Manhattan Bridge Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Saul Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Saul Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Bridge Capital $7.22 million 8.40 $4.20 million N/A N/A Saul Centers $227.90 million 5.32 $50.55 million $3.11 17.10

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Manhattan Bridge Capital.

Volatility and Risk

Manhattan Bridge Capital has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saul Centers has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Manhattan Bridge Capital and Saul Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Bridge Capital 59.11% 14.25% 7.70% Saul Centers 22.23% 21.45% 3.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Manhattan Bridge Capital and Saul Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Bridge Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Saul Centers 0 1 0 0 2.00

Manhattan Bridge Capital presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.39%. Saul Centers has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.06%. Given Manhattan Bridge Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Manhattan Bridge Capital is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company's loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the businesses. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

