Head-To-Head Review: Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Trade Desk and Autoweb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 1 7 9 0 2.47 Autoweb 0 1 1 0 2.50

Trade Desk currently has a consensus target price of $194.38, suggesting a potential downside of 17.40%. Autoweb has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.66%. Given Autoweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autoweb is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Volatility & Risk

Trade Desk has a beta of 2.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoweb has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trade Desk and Autoweb’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $477.29 million 21.95 $88.14 million $1.92 122.56 Autoweb $125.59 million 0.37 -$38.82 million ($1.10) -3.25

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Autoweb. Autoweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and Autoweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 17.41% 24.41% 9.12% Autoweb -27.15% -40.01% -25.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Trade Desk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Autoweb shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Trade Desk shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.4% of Autoweb shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Autoweb on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc., a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV). It serves advertising agencies and other service providers for advertisers. The Trade Desk, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, California.

About Autoweb

AutoWeb, Inc. operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle. The company's products and services also comprise WebLeads+ that offers various coupon options, which display marketing messages to consumers visiting the dealer's Website; and Payment Pro, a dealer Website conversion tool that offers consumers real-time online monthly payment information, as well as sells fixed placement advertising across its Website to automotive advertisers. It owns and operates automotive Websites that offers consumers with the information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions; an automotive search engine that enables manufactures and dealers to optimize advertising campaigns; and AutoWeb Traffic Product, a pay-per-click advertising program that offer targeted offers to consumers based on make, model, and geographic location. The company was formerly known as Autobytel Inc. and changed its name to AutoWeb, Inc. in October 2017. AutoWeb, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

