Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Honeywell International updated its FY 2019 guidance to $7.95-8.15 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $7.95-8.15 EPS.

Honeywell International stock opened at $172.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $123.48 and a 1 year high of $178.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.37.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.70 ($38.02) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $791,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Honeywell International by 25.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 159,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,792,000 after buying an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 87,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,199,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.