Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, , which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel. HPT owns hotels and owns or leases travel centers located throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. Its properties are operated by other companies under long term management or lease agreements. The Company is included in a number of financial indices, including the S&P 400 MidCap Index, the Russell 1000, the MSCI US REIT Index, S&P REIT Composite Index and the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT United States Index. HPT is one of two lodging REITs whose debt is investment grade rated. “

NASDAQ HPT opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.99. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $29.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.66 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 323,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 24,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 239.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

