Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $85.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hyatt has impressed investors with better-than-expected earnings for the 13 straight quarters. In the last-reported quarter, both earnings and revenues increased year over year. Moreover, estimates for the current year have been revised upward over the past month. Backed by a solid brand portfolio, and innovative and exceptional personalized service for guests, the company intends to continue gaining market share globally. Also, Hyatt’s remodeled loyalty program and innovative offerings are expected to boost occupancy. An increased focus on expanding presence in the fast-growing select-service category too bodes well. Shares have also outperformed the industry over the past two years. Nonetheless, dismal Owned and Leased Hotels performance over the past few quarters is a major concern.”

Shares of H opened at $77.53 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $82.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $285,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,337 shares in the company, valued at $338,286. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $150,213.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,391.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,096 shares of company stock worth $1,325,250 in the last quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 11.4% in the second quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 17,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at $3,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

