IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $266.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.63 price objective on the stock.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.98, for a total transaction of $674,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,232,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 152.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $238.22. The company had a trading volume of 570,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,903. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $144.71 and a one year high of $244.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $226.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

