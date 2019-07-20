Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

IBDRY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.25. 54,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.35.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

