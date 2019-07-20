Ideagen (LON:IDEA) Price Target Raised to GBX 180

Ideagen (LON:IDEA) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Ideagen in a report on Wednesday.

Get Ideagen alerts:

Shares of Ideagen stock opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.90) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 146.16. Ideagen has a 1-year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 175 ($2.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.19 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is an increase from Ideagen’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Ideagen Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and supplies information management software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Bulgaria, Malaysia, and the Middle East. Its governance, risk and compliance (GRC) management solutions comprise Q-Pulse QMS, an electronic quality management system; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Pentana Audit, an audit automation application; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Performance, a cloud-based performance and risk management software; Coruson, an enterprise cloud safety management software; and PleaseReview, a document review, co-authoring, and redaction software.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.