Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $34.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58.

Imperial Oil (NASDAQ:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

