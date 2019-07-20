Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$37.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMO. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.25 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$41.62.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE:IMO opened at C$36.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$33.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.69.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.