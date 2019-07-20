Input Capital (CVE:INP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Input Capital Corp (CVE:INP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.82. Input Capital shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 64,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.75, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Get Input Capital alerts:

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.12 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Input Capital Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Input Capital Company Profile (CVE:INP)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. It provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs of their farm. The company sells its products to grain handling companies and canola crushing plants located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba, as well as in the Montana and North Dakota.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.