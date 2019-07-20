Insider Buying: Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) Insider Purchases £25,036.64 in Stock

Gateley Holdings PLC (LON:GTLY) insider Nigel Terrence Payne purchased 14,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 167 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £25,036.64 ($32,714.80).

Shares of LON GTLY opened at GBX 164 ($2.14) on Friday. Gateley Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 118.40 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 183.20 ($2.39). The firm has a market cap of $181.81 million and a P/E ratio of 14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 162.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Gateley’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target (up from GBX 193 ($2.52)) on shares of in a report on Tuesday.

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc provides legal advisory services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

