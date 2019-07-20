Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $78,833.40 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $78,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,833.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ariel Hurley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

On Monday, June 17th, Ariel Hurley sold 1,405 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $137,999.10.

On Thursday, June 13th, Ariel Hurley sold 2,733 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total value of $240,613.32.

Shares of BPMC opened at $97.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $101.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.81.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 59.26% and a negative net margin of 603.88%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BPMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 209,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,314,000 after purchasing an additional 96,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.