Insider Selling: Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Sells $48,000.00 in Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $48,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $17.68 on Friday. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.92.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 target price on Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays raised their target price on from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 107,870.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

