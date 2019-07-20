Insider Selling: Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Director Sells 4,883 Shares of Stock

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Director Leo I. Higdon, Jr. sold 4,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.32, for a total value of $216,414.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ETV opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 155.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 118.4% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

