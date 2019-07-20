Insider Selling: Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $398,859.15 in Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $398,859.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,366.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,663 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.31, for a total value of $385,525.53.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,118 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $144,706.38.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 7,483 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $395,326.89.

FIVN opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. Five9 Inc has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $57.90.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.81 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,271,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,762,000 after buying an additional 160,680 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Five9 by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Five9 by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Five9 by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,681 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Summit Insights raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.54.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

