Insider Selling: GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Sells $150,900.00 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,119.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GrubHub stock opened at $75.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.23. GrubHub Inc has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $149.35.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $323.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.23 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GrubHub Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRUB. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on GrubHub in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in GrubHub by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GrubHub by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in GrubHub by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in GrubHub by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 23,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.