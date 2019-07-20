Insider Selling: Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total value of $1,308,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. Roku Inc has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $113.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.69. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,335.63 and a beta of 2.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roku Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Roku by 217.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Roku by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 73,586 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,096,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush set a $18.00 price target on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Stephens began coverage on Red River Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Avon Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Roku has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.87.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

