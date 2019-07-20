Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Sells $34,278.29 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $116.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 48.81%.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $402,210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Waste Management by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,936,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,112,000 after acquiring an additional 547,291 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 817,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,745,000 after acquiring an additional 472,388 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Waste Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,894,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,699,000 after acquiring an additional 326,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

