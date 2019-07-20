Instructure (NYSE:INST) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Instructure (NYSE:INST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

INST opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Instructure has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $50.19.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.24 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Instructure will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,334.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Tucker Goldsmith bought 2,500 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $104,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,811.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,997,410 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Instructure during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Instructure by 670.7% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 531,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after buying an additional 462,272 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in Instructure by 27.7% during the first quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 461,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,752,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Instructure by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after buying an additional 91,009 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Instructure by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

