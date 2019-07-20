Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “InterNAP Network Services Corp is a provider of high performance Internet connectivity services targeted at businesses seeking to maximize the performance of mission-critical Internet-based applications. Customers connected to one of their service points have their data optimally routed to and from destinations on the Internet using their overlay network, which analyzes the traffic situation on the multiplicity of networks that comprise the Internet and delivers mission-critical information and communications faster and more reliably. “

Get Internap alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on shares of Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Internap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.07.

INAP opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Internap has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11,888.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.03 million. Internap’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Internap will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Internap by 781.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Internap by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Internap during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Internap by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Internap during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Internap (INAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.