Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

NYSE:IRET opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $711.02 million, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $45.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.08 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRET. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

